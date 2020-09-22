Peter Slipak
Peter Slipak, 73, of Tannersville, died Tuesday morning at Allied Skilled Nursing in Scranton. He is survived by his wife, the former Vita Bolyachevskaya.
Born in the Ukraine, he was the son of the late Anatoly and Zheuya Razymovskaya Slipak. Prior to retirement, he worked for the New York City Transit Authority.
He was a kind and loving husband, father and brother. He will be greatly missed by his family.
Also surviving are sons, Dr. Alan Slipak, MD and wife Dr. Kelly Slipak, MD, Pittsburgh and Dr. Sasha Slipak, MD, Danville. A grandson, Samuel Peter Slipak. A brother, Dmitry Slipak and wife Kira, Rockland County, NY. Nieces; Gloria and Caroline.
A 12noon graveside service will be held today at Gates of Zion Cemetery in Airmont, NY by Rabbi Jay Weinbach.
Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home, Inc., 318 E. Drinker St. Dunmore, Pa.
