Phillip J. Starner10/20/1951 - 08/25/2020Phillip J. Starner, 68, of Scotrun, died Tuesday evening, August 25, 2020, while under hospice care in his home. He was the husband of Judy (Ryan) Starner with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.Born on October 20, 1951 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Kenneth L. and Helen (Little) Starner and was a lifetime resident of Pocono Township.He was co-owner of the family businesses, Tannersville Garage and Starner's Quick Shop; and later worked on the Pocono Township road crew from where he retired.Phil was a member of the Barger Lodge #325 F&AM in Bartonsville and Fraternal Order of Eagles #1106 in Stroud Township; and a life member of the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company.In addition to his wife, surviving are two sons, Nicholas Starner and wife Brandee and Matthew Starner all of Scotrun; two grandsons, Brandon and Jacob Starner; a sister, Jane Niering and husband Harry of Paradise Valley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Starner; two brothers, Edwin Starner and Kenneth Lowell Starner; and a sister, Bette Ann Johns.As per his wishes, cremation will be private and there will be no services at this time.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company, 114 Municipal Lane, Tannersville, PA 18372.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg