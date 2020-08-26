1/
Phillip J. Starner
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip J. Starner
10/20/1951 - 08/25/2020
Phillip J. Starner, 68, of Scotrun, died Tuesday evening, August 25, 2020, while under hospice care in his home. He was the husband of Judy (Ryan) Starner with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.
Born on October 20, 1951 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Kenneth L. and Helen (Little) Starner and was a lifetime resident of Pocono Township.
He was co-owner of the family businesses, Tannersville Garage and Starner's Quick Shop; and later worked on the Pocono Township road crew from where he retired.
Phil was a member of the Barger Lodge #325 F&AM in Bartonsville and Fraternal Order of Eagles #1106 in Stroud Township; and a life member of the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two sons, Nicholas Starner and wife Brandee and Matthew Starner all of Scotrun; two grandsons, Brandon and Jacob Starner; a sister, Jane Niering and husband Harry of Paradise Valley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Starner; two brothers, Edwin Starner and Kenneth Lowell Starner; and a sister, Bette Ann Johns.
As per his wishes, cremation will be private and there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company, 114 Municipal Lane, Tannersville, PA 18372.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved