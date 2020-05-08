Home

Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Phillip M. Eilenberger

Phillip M. Eilenberger Obituary
Phillip M. Eilenberger
05/07/2020
Phillip M. Eilenberger 71 of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020 in the Old Orchard Nursing Home in Easton, Pa. He was the widower of Barbara E. (Smith) Eilenberger who died in Oct. 2008.
Born in East Stroudsburg, Pa. he was the son of Mose and Esther Eilenberger. Phil was a lifelong resident of the Stroudsburg –East Stroudsburg, area. He worked as a butcher at the former Town & County Food Store in Stroudsburg for many years and later at the Weiss Markets of Stroudsburg, Pa. Phil was a lifetime member of the Stroudsburg Fire Department Phoenix Company.
He is survived by a son William Eilenberger of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and two daughters: Kathryn Salerno and Amy Norman and her husband Patrick all of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and 6 grandchildren: Anthony, Joseph, Jimmy, Krista, Faith and Emily; a sister Claudia Eilenbrger Hoppe and a brother Jack Eilenberger.
A Private family funeral will be held on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at 11:00am at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360; followed by interment at the Prospect Cemetery E. Stroudsburg, Pa.18301
Published in Pocono Record from May 8 to May 9, 2020
