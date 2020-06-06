Phyllis Alice Cobb
12/23/1925 - 06/05/2020
Phyllis Alice Cobb, 94, of Stroud Township, died early Friday morning, June 5, 2020, while under hospice care in her home. She was the widow of Paul Luther Cobb, who died April 28, 1997.
Born December 23, 1925, in Newville, she was one of seven children of the late Grant and Alice (Calendar) Hurley. She had been a Monroe County resident for 75 years.
Phyllis and her late husband owned and operated Tastee-Freez in Bartonsville, Big Star, Burger Queen, Burger Chef, and Pocono Candle.
She was a member of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.
Phyllis had a green thumb and a wax thumb; plus a big heart for people in owning and managing local businesses over many years with her husband, Paul. She loved cooking homemade secret sauces in her restaurants and greeting all the customers. She made beautiful wax creations at the candle shops; and at her home she was often found working in the flowerbeds with a big smile on her face.
Phyllis loved her family, and is survived by three children, Linda Schlier and husband, Jim, of Bartonsville, Rick Cobb and wife, Vicki, of East Stroudsburg, Paul Cobb (husband of the late Cindy) of Spring Hill, Fla,; eight grandchildren, Falon Knipe of Columbia, N.J., Jamie Schlier of Pittsburgh, Jimmy Schlier II of Reeders, Julie Cobb of Catasauqua, Jason Cobb of East Stroudsburg, Travis Cobb of Nazareth, April Wolf of Lafayette, Ind., and Chad Cobb of Springboro; five great-grandchildren, Kathryn Wolf, Joshua Wolf, Hunter Cobb, Lauren Cobb, and Sachal Simon; a sister, Ellen Lehman of Newville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, David Cobb; and seven siblings, Fred Hurley, Lloyd Hurley, Kenneth Hurley, Lois Barkley, Mina Detrick, Pauline Hurley, and Della Hurley.
Due to current health restrictions, the service will be held privately with burial in Stroudsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38150 (www.stjude.org).
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
12/23/1925 - 06/05/2020
Phyllis Alice Cobb, 94, of Stroud Township, died early Friday morning, June 5, 2020, while under hospice care in her home. She was the widow of Paul Luther Cobb, who died April 28, 1997.
Born December 23, 1925, in Newville, she was one of seven children of the late Grant and Alice (Calendar) Hurley. She had been a Monroe County resident for 75 years.
Phyllis and her late husband owned and operated Tastee-Freez in Bartonsville, Big Star, Burger Queen, Burger Chef, and Pocono Candle.
She was a member of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.
Phyllis had a green thumb and a wax thumb; plus a big heart for people in owning and managing local businesses over many years with her husband, Paul. She loved cooking homemade secret sauces in her restaurants and greeting all the customers. She made beautiful wax creations at the candle shops; and at her home she was often found working in the flowerbeds with a big smile on her face.
Phyllis loved her family, and is survived by three children, Linda Schlier and husband, Jim, of Bartonsville, Rick Cobb and wife, Vicki, of East Stroudsburg, Paul Cobb (husband of the late Cindy) of Spring Hill, Fla,; eight grandchildren, Falon Knipe of Columbia, N.J., Jamie Schlier of Pittsburgh, Jimmy Schlier II of Reeders, Julie Cobb of Catasauqua, Jason Cobb of East Stroudsburg, Travis Cobb of Nazareth, April Wolf of Lafayette, Ind., and Chad Cobb of Springboro; five great-grandchildren, Kathryn Wolf, Joshua Wolf, Hunter Cobb, Lauren Cobb, and Sachal Simon; a sister, Ellen Lehman of Newville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, David Cobb; and seven siblings, Fred Hurley, Lloyd Hurley, Kenneth Hurley, Lois Barkley, Mina Detrick, Pauline Hurley, and Della Hurley.
Due to current health restrictions, the service will be held privately with burial in Stroudsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38150 (www.stjude.org).
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.