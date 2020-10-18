1/
Phyllis Oliva
10/17/2020
Phyllis Oliva, 91, of East Stroudsburg passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Whitestone Care Center. Born in New York City, NY, she was the daughter of the later Joseph and Lucille (Meccina) Mobile.
Phyllis had resided in the East Stroudsburg area for the past 5 years and prior to that in Parsippany, NJ. She worked for most of her life in product information for EI DuPont in New York.
Phyllis is survived by her son Robert Carroll and preceded in death by her son Richard.
Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
