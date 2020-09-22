1/
Pratyag Swami
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pratyag's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pratyag Swami
9/20/2020
Pratyag Bodhananda Sarasvati Swami, 69, of Saylorsburg passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital-Bartonsville. Born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India he was the son of Rajnikant M. and Prabha R. (Shantilal) Parikh.
Pratyag Bodhananda was of the Hindu faith, and a practicing Monk and spiritual teacher at Arsha Vidya Pitham in Saylorsburg.
A Hindu service was held at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-8pm. Additional Hindu services and cremation will take place in India.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Pula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved