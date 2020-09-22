Pratyag Swami

Pratyag Swami9/20/2020Pratyag Bodhananda Sarasvati Swami, 69, of Saylorsburg passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital-Bartonsville. Born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India he was the son of Rajnikant M. and Prabha R. (Shantilal) Parikh.Pratyag Bodhananda was of the Hindu faith, and a practicing Monk and spiritual teacher at Arsha Vidya Pitham in Saylorsburg.A Hindu service was held at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-8pm. Additional Hindu services and cremation will take place in India.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg