Qui Van Tran
Qui Van Tran
07/08/2020
Qui Van Tran, 55, of Kunkletown, passed away on July 8, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus.
He was the loving husband of Gayle A. (Stires) Tran. They celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary in April.
Born in Vietnam, he was the son of the late Tam Tran and the late Nhiu Tran.
Qui was a machinist for BWC Technologies in Saylorsburg for thirty years. He was a gambling man and loved going to the casino. He also enjoyed fishing. Most of all, he was a caring and loving father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Blake Stires of Kunkletown; two grandchildren, Lilianna Minicozzi and Addison Saidel; three brothers, Tom Tran, Tho Tran and Cang Tran; and two sisters, Sen Tran and Tui Tran. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Houng Tran.
Services will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Bethlehem Memorial Park.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
