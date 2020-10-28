1/
R. Kevin Noon
R. Kevin Noon
10/25/20
R. Kevin Noon, 65, of Cresco, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem.
Born in Newark, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Edith (Hartley) Noon.
Kevin worked as an engineer for Curtis Wright Flight Systems and Andrews Corporation both in New Jersey. He was a talented musician and played with several bands, making many life-long friends along the way. Kevin enjoyed riding and was president of the Knoble Knights Motorcycle Club in the Poconos and went by the name of "Merlin".
He is survived by his daughter, Deanna Berger of Cresco; grandchildren: Joshua and Tabitha Berger and Justin Holmes; great-grandchildren: Jordan Sanjurjo, and Mackenzie Berger.
In addition to his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by his daughter, Lindsay (Noon) Dwyer and son, Robert Noon.
There will be a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, November 6 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.poc
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco



Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
