Raffaele Taddeo

Raffaele Taddeo09/11/2020Raffaele "Ralph" Taddeo, 56, of Henryville, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House in East Stroudsburg. He was the loving husband of Jeanmarie (Serrapica) Taddeo, with whom he shared 30 years of marriage.Born in Avellino, Italy, he was a son of the late Elia and Scafata (Capabianca) Taddeo.If you knew Ralph, you'd find him in his backyard tackling any project just to keep busy. He was a strong man with a huge heart, hard exterior, but a soft interior. The love he had for his wife was something out of a storybook. Ralph loved to fish, work on cars, and enjoyed the outdoors. He worked hard his whole life so his family didn't have to, and his memory will live on.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children: Theresa, Frances, Carmela, and Elia; seven sisters, and one brother all of Queens, New York; and three grandchildren: Jeanmarie "Gina", Isabella, and Timothy.There will be a viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 16 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco.Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.Bolock Funeral Home6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco