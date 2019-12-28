|
Ralph Edwin Strunk Sr.
07/24/1933 - 12/26/2019
Ralph Edwin Strunk Sr., 86, of Stroud Township, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, while under hospice care in his home. He was the husband of Betty Marie (Miller) Strunk with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.
Born July 24, 1933, in Tobyhanna, he was the son of the late James S. and Willietta (Possinger) Strunk, and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He was a Korean War veteran having served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954.
Ralph worked at Ronson in East Stroudsburg, Acme Market in Stroudsburg, General Electric in East Stroudsburg, and Notre Dame High School in East Stroudsburg, from where he retired as head custodian.
He was a member of George N. Kemp Post 346 American Legion and Thomas P. Lambert Post 2540 both in East Stroudsburg.
Ralph was a devoted New York Yankee and New York Giants fan.
In addition to his wife, surviving are four children, Rick Miller and wife, Doris, of Bangor, Sheryl L. Ricco of Long Pond, Ralph E. Strunk Jr. of Kunkletown, and Brenda M. Capone and fiancé, Guy Grubb, of Cresco; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Counterman of Stroudsburg, and Kathy Manning of Minisink Hills; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, India Swingle, Jeanette Lester, and Nancy Ace.
A memorial service will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 12, at the American Legion Post 346, 126 East 5th St., East Stroudsburg. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to American Legion Post 346, Post 2540, or to the family, c/o Mrs. Betty Strunk.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019