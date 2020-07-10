1/1
Ralph Franklin Bush
1947 - 2020
02/23/1947 - 05/10/2020
Ralph Franklin Bush, 73, of East Stroudsburg, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg. He was the husband of Patricia M. (Rinker) Bush.
Born on February 23, 1947 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Russell A. and Emma A. (Kirkhuff) Bush and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
After graduating Stroudsburg High School in 1965 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam and Germany.
He owned and operated Bush's Market on Main Street in Stroudsburg until 1986, then was employed at Ehrlich Pest Control until 2004, and retired from Dunkelberger's in 2010.
Ralph enjoyed golf, bowling, yard work, and traveling. He was a 51 year member of the Masonic Temple, and a former Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge #319 in East Stroudsburg.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two sons, Matthew Bush and wife Sara of Brodheadsville, and Kevin Bush of Telford; two sisters, Linda Mellon of Easton and Judith Wolfe of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren who were his greatest joys, Ben, Casey, Jackson, Elliott, Reilly, Spencer, Gracelyn, Tyler and Isabella; and a long list of cousins, nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Eve; and brother, Terry R. Bush.
A public celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 19, from 1:00 to 5:00PM at the Elks Lodge in East Stroudsburg.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
