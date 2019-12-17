Home

Ralph Harry Booth


1935 - 2019
Ralph Harry Booth Obituary
Ralph Harry Booth
5/19/1935 - 12/12/2019
Ralph Harry Booth, age 84, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 in the Berkeley Springs Center.
Born May 19, 1935, in East Stroudsburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Oliver Joseph Booth and Celestia E. (Strunk) Booth.
He served in the United States Army from 1955 through 1956; and was employed by Southern Belle Truck Stop, in Berkeley Springs.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and with his Union Chapel United Methodist Church brethren, who were his family in Berkeley Springs. He left behind a legacy of humor and a fun-loving spirit.
Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, Oliver Paul Booth, of Cresco, Pa.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Grant John Booth; George Thomas Booth; and Lorraine Loretta (Booth) Cramer.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. His brethren at the Union Chapel U.M.C. are planning to hold a Celebration of his Life in January. Please contact the church for date and time.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations, in honor of Ralph, may be made to the Union Chapel United Methodist Church Outreach Ministry, 10123 Valley Road, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Grove Funeral Home, in Hancock, Md.
Online condolences will be accepted at www.grovefh.com
Grove Funeral Home
Hancock, MD
grovefh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
