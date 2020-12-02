Ralph J. DeConti01/10/1945 - 11/29/2020Ralph J. DeConti, 75, of East Stroudsburg, died suddenly on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Jerlyn Christina (Tuazon) DeConti with whom he shared 14 years of marriage.Born on January 10, 1945 in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Ralph and Florence (Murphy) DeConti and lived in Monroe County since 1992 moving from New Jersey.He served in the United States Navy and was employed by New Jersey Port Authority working at the Newark Airport.Ralph was an active member of Mountain Stream Baptist Church; and was a 4th Degree Dan in Tae Kwon Do having taught at Master Nam's School.In addition to his wife, surviving are six children, Kristopher John DeConti and fiance Kimberly Bright of Canadensis, Michael John DeConti of Canadensis, Ralph John DeConti, Jr. and wife Anya of Virginia Beach, VA, Jennifer Poytress and husband Phil of Alabama, Samantha Nicole DeConti of East Stroudsburg, and David Nicholas John DeConti of East Stroudsburg; a daughter-in-law, Alicia (DiSpagna) DiPalma of Greentown; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Deborah (Warchalowski) DeConti in 2002; a son, Nicholas John DeConti in 2007; and a sister, Donna Obermann.Services will be held on Sunday, December 6, from the Mountain Stream Baptist Church, 305 Dartmouth Drive, East Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 1:00PM followed by the funeral service at 2:00PM with Rev. James Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Seese Hill Cemetery in Canadensis.Due to current COVID health restrictions, the church capacity is limited; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360