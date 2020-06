Randell Kulp6/12/1960 - 6/9/2020Randell Kulp, 59, of East Stroudsburg, PA passed away Tuesday, June 9th, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.Randell was born in East Stroudsburg, PA on June 12, 1960, a son of the late Joseph W. and Joyce L. (Ross) Kulp.Randell was the owner and operator of the Foxwood Campgrounds in East Stroudsburg, PA. He was a graduate of Bangor High School.He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Mount Bethel, PA.Randell is survived by a daughter, Kayleigh Kulp, two sons Joshua Kulp, husband of Amy, and Justin Kulp, and a brother, Wendell Kulp. He was preceded in death by a brother Joel KulpServices will be private at the convenience of the family in Centreville Cemetery Bangor, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. " Village of Johnsonville" Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 632 S. Delaware Drive, Mount Bethel, PA 18343.Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home4 Lillian Ln, Bangor