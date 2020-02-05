|
Randy Robert Fish
6/18/1960 - 2/4/2020
Randy Robert Fish, 59, of Henryville, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday morning February 4, 2020 with his special love Robyn and his dog Bella at his side.
Born June 18, 1960 in East Stroudsburg, the son of the late Arlington Fish Jr and the late Jacklynn (Meckes) Fish; and is survived by his loving Mom Nora June Fish of Kunkletown.
Randy was a very skilled carpenter, builder and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors.
Randy attended Pleasant Valley High School and served in the United States Army.
In addition to his Mom Nora June, Randy is survived by his sisters, Linda Howey and her husband Michael of East Stroudsburg, Lucinda DeVore and her husband Glenn of Tannersville, Becky Fish of Kunkletown, April Benjkul of Bangkok, Thailand; his brothers Robert Dyson of Stroudsburg, James Hoover and his wife Nancy of Lehighton.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews; many friends from Bushkill and Canadensis, He will be sadly missed by so many.
As per Randy's wishes there will be no services.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th Street
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020