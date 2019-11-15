|
Ray Chase
11/7/2019
Ray Chase has flown his last flight on November 7, 2019.
Flying his hot air balloon was what he enjoyed because of the peace and quiet and the birds eye views. Ray was most relaxed flying his balloon.
Ray was a commercial hot air balloon pilot. He was involved in ballooning since 1983. Ray got involved with ballooning because it was something his family could enjoy together. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of ballooning in teaching others the sport, including his children and grandchildren. He inspired a crew member from St. Jean-sur-Richelieu Canadato become a pilot. His favorite places to fly were Shawnee on the Delaware, Lancaster, Conyngham Valley, the Poconos, St. Jean-sur-Richelieu Canada, and Albuquerque International balloon festival. He enjoyed meeting and becoming friends with balloonist throughout the world.
Ray's other passion was the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department. Ray was an EMT, Dive Captain of the Moscow Dive team. He enjoyed helping with the monthly pancake breakfasts, Chicken BBQ's, and any other fund raisers the Fire Company had. He was a member of the fire company for over 25 years.
Ray was involved in his community in other ways. He was the Past President of the Moscow Sportsman Club, and a 4H leader. Ray was an Army veteran.
Ray received a certificate of appreciation for volunteering his service extended to helping the City of Scranton in trying to find evidence over several lakes with the Moscow Dive team and his hot air balloon.
You knew where you stood with Ray. If you were his friend, he would help anytime, all you had to do was ask, and he would be there.
Ray and Maureen were married 47 years even though there were some who said they would never get married, let alone stay together.
Ray retired from East Stroudsburg University as a HVAC technician, Ray worked in construction for many years. He also worked for the Erie- Lackawanna Railroad, and MetLife as an HVAC technician.
Ray was born August 8, 1950 in Scranton, the son of the late Ellsworth and Doloris Hyden Chase. He is survived by his wife Maureen, daughter Dawn and companion Tony Saxton, of Fleetville, Sons: Ray Jr. and wife Allison of Kunkletown, and Brian of Moscow; two grandchildren: Henry and Justina. He was preceded in death by his brother Ellsworth.
Ray was cremated. A Mass will be celebrated Saturday November 23rd , 2019 at 11:00 a.m.in St. Catherine of Siena Church 220 Church Street Moscow, PA; Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Balloon Museum p.o. box 149 1601 N. Jefferson Way Indianola, IA 50125 in memory of Ray Chase.
Arrangements by Duffy and Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow, PA
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019