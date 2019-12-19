|
|
Ray M. Singer
9/5/1936 - 12/18/2019
Ray M. Singer, 83, of Stroudsburg, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at home. He was the husband of the late Alice M. (Geer) Singer who died July 2, 2018.
Born on September 5, 1936 in Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late John S. and May S. (Miller) Singer and was a lifetime resident of the Stroudsburgs.
He was a 1955 graduate of Stroudsburg High School and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959.
Ray worked for Pocono Produce from 1960 until retiring as Senior Vice President in 2001.
He was an active member of Stroudsburg United Methodist Church; served on the advisory board of The Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg; and was a member of Loyal Order of Moose #1336 in East Stroudsburg.
Surviving are two children, DeAnn Harris and husband Tim of East Stroudsburg and Alan Singer and wife Jamie of Easton; three grandchildren, Kristi Harris, Jennifer Harris and Rachel Singer-Sanguinito and husband Scott; a sister, Janet Dally of Lehighton and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Singer.
Services will be held on Monday, December 23, at Stroudsburg United Methodist Church, 547 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with Rev. Robert Shank officiating. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Stroudsburg United Methodist Church.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019