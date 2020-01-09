|
|
Raymond A. Dewar
1/8/2020
Raymond A. Dewar, Jr, 66, of Mt. Bethel, PA, passed away on, Wednesday, January 8th, at his residence.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, January 12th at the Calvary Bible Church, 93 Point Garden Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA. Family and friends are invited to call from 3 - 5 PM on Saturday, January 11th at the Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 4 Lillian Lane "Village of Johnsonville", Bangor, PA. Please visit gaffneyparsons.com to view a full obituary and offer online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troop 300, C/O the funeral home, 4 Lillian Lane, Bangor, PA 18013.
Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home
4 Lillian Lane, Bangor
gaffneyparsons.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020