Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc - Bangor
4 Lillian Lane
Bangor, PA 18013
(610) 588-2128
Raymond Dewar
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc - Bangor
4 Lillian Lane
Bangor, PA 18013
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Calvary Bible Church
93 Point Garden Rd
East Stroudsburg, PA
Raymond A. Dewar

Raymond A. Dewar Obituary
Raymond A. Dewar
1/8/2020
Raymond A. Dewar, Jr, 66, of Mt. Bethel, PA, passed away on, Wednesday, January 8th, at his residence.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, January 12th at the Calvary Bible Church, 93 Point Garden Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA. Family and friends are invited to call from 3 - 5 PM on Saturday, January 11th at the Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 4 Lillian Lane "Village of Johnsonville", Bangor, PA. Please visit gaffneyparsons.com to view a full obituary and offer online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troop 300, C/O the funeral home, 4 Lillian Lane, Bangor, PA 18013.
Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home
4 Lillian Lane, Bangor
gaffneyparsons.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
