Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
35 Sterling Rd
Mount Pocono, PA 18344
(570) 839-8900

Raymond F. "Chip" O'Melko


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond F. "Chip" O'Melko Obituary
Raymond F. "Chip" O'Melko
09/09/1954 - 12/01/2019
Raymond F. "Chip" O'Melko of Stroudsburg, formerly of Pen Argyl, passed away suddenly Sunday morning December 1, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton.
Born September 9, 1954, in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Raymond J. O'Melko and Gladys (Altemose) O'Melko of Stroudsburg.
Raymond graduated from Stroudsburg High School in 1972, where he was active in sports and played baseball and football. Following high school, Chip worked as a truck driver until he obtained a set up person position at Four Side Products in Nazareth where he was currently employed. Chip planned to retire in January.
Chip was a member and past president of the Republican Club in Pen Argyl. He enjoyed his motor home in the mountains, watching NASCAR on television, and attending NASCAR races. Chip's favorite driver was the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Gladys O'Melko, is his daughter, Melissa Fithian and her fiancée, Roy Goss, of Freeland; three grandchildren, Trinity, Arick, and Kylei, all also of Freeland; sister, Cheryl L. Eppley and her husband, Daryl, of Stroudsburg; nieces, Jen Eppley of Stroudsburg, and Jessica Eppley of Nashville, Tenn.; brother, Brian S. O'Melko and his wife, Sherry, of York, Pa.; and nephew, Derek O'Melko, also of York.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the at www.donate3.cancer.org
Condolences may be left at the funeral home's website found below.
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, Pa. 18344
yanacfunerahome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -