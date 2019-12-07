|
|
Raymond F. "Chip" O'Melko
09/09/1954 - 12/01/2019
Raymond F. "Chip" O'Melko of Stroudsburg, formerly of Pen Argyl, passed away suddenly Sunday morning December 1, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton.
Born September 9, 1954, in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Raymond J. O'Melko and Gladys (Altemose) O'Melko of Stroudsburg.
Raymond graduated from Stroudsburg High School in 1972, where he was active in sports and played baseball and football. Following high school, Chip worked as a truck driver until he obtained a set up person position at Four Side Products in Nazareth where he was currently employed. Chip planned to retire in January.
Chip was a member and past president of the Republican Club in Pen Argyl. He enjoyed his motor home in the mountains, watching NASCAR on television, and attending NASCAR races. Chip's favorite driver was the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Gladys O'Melko, is his daughter, Melissa Fithian and her fiancée, Roy Goss, of Freeland; three grandchildren, Trinity, Arick, and Kylei, all also of Freeland; sister, Cheryl L. Eppley and her husband, Daryl, of Stroudsburg; nieces, Jen Eppley of Stroudsburg, and Jessica Eppley of Nashville, Tenn.; brother, Brian S. O'Melko and his wife, Sherry, of York, Pa.; and nephew, Derek O'Melko, also of York.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the at www.donate3.cancer.org
Condolences may be left at the funeral home's website found below.
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, Pa. 18344
yanacfunerahome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019