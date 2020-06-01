Raymond G. Knowles
08/27/1952 - 05/29/2020
Raymond G. Knowles, 67, of Stroud Township, died peacefully at home on Friday morning, May 29, 2020.
Born on August 27, 1952 in Stroudsburg, he was one of 13 children to the late Earl and Catherine (Metzgar) Knowles.
He was lifetime resident of Monroe County and a self-employed auto mechanic.
Ray was a member of local hunting and rod & gun clubs, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, drag racing and motorcycling.
Surviving are three daughters, Lisa Woodling of Reeders, Stacy Muffley and Cathi Jones both of Stroudsburg; nine grandchildren, Kayla Burns, Amber Woodling, Tyler Eck, Justin Jones, Bryn Woodling, Maia Woodling, Kaiden Muffley, Kiara Muffley and Emma Knowles; eight great grandchildren; four brothers, Peter Knowles of Stroudsburg, Floyd Knowles of Alabama, Dale Knowles of Bartonsville and Michael Knowles of Alabama; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by eight siblings, Roger Knowles, Richard Knowles, Bonnie Knowles, Paul Knowles, Cindy Sue Knowles, Kathy Knowles, Kevin Knowles and Austin Knowles.
The family will receive visitors at Ray's home on Wednesday, June 3, from 2:00 to 5:00PM. Private graveside services will take place at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2158 West Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.