Raymond P. Luyet
04/18/2020
Raymond P. Luyet, 92, of Saylorsburg formally of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital Bartonsville, Pa. He was the loving husband of Rose Marie (Cutcher) Luyet. Born in Rossford, Ohio he was the son of Peter and Anna (Schings) Luyet.
Ray was residing in the Saylorsburg area for the past 12 years and prior to that he resided in the Stroudsburg area for 38 years. Ray was retired from the federal government working at the Tobyhanna Army Depot as head of their packaging department for many years.
He was a WWII army veteran and was a member of the Niphle Association. Ray was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Tannersville and a former member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Stroudsburg, Pa.. Ray was a devoted husband to Rose for 69 years and enjoyed nothing more than a family get together.
In addition to his wife Rose Marie he is survived by a son Paul Luyet and his wife Kimberly of Oley, Pa. and 2 daughters: Kathy Hulsizer and her husband Kevin of Reeders, Pa. and Mary Luyet and her husband Tom Stites of Colorado, 6 grandchildren Jesa, Audra, Ross, Mike, Peter and Quinn, and 2 great grandchildren, Rachel and Lyla. Ray was preceded in death by a son Kenneth Luyet.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Burial of his ashes will be in the Calvary Cemetery Toledo, Ohio. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020