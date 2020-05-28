Raymond Possinger
5/24/2020
Raymond Possinger, "Bassmaster & Professional Bugman", 61, of Henryville, passed away at home on May 24, 2020, with his wife and son by his side.
Ray is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan Spencer-Icenogle, his son, Nicholas, and his daughter, Natasha and her fiancé, Gary Raja. Also surviving are his sister, Brenda Bachofer (John) and sister-in-law, Wanda Czernis, as well as nieces and nephews, aunts and cousins. In addition to his parents, Pearl and Ray Possinger, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Larry.
He was employed by J.C. Ehrlich Pest Control for 27 years and prior to that in the construction trade. Ray was a 1977 graduate of Stroudsburg High School where he played baseball and helped his team win many championships. He was voted Class Truant, but unfortunately couldn't have his picture taken for this honor as he had skipped school that day. Ray played softball for years afterwards, but his wife was never sure if it was the games or the beer that he enjoyed so much. He also bowled with the same team for over 25 years. Ray will be missed by friends, colleagues, and every kid who grew up in south Stroudsburg in the 60's and 70's. He loved to revel in the glory days of his youth, playing baseball, riding bikes, and minibikes throughout the "burg" and of course, fishing. Everything about Ray was fishing, with his wife, Susan, coming in a distant second (which was ok with her). He also had a huge sense of humor. On his 10th wedding anniversary, where the traditional gift is aluminum or tin, Susan's gift to Ray was an aluminum Jon Boat. Ray gave her a roll of aluminum foil. He was happiest on his boat at Alpine Lake, fishing with his buddy, Robert. He loved to watch sports with his son, Nick, both of them yelling at the TV. Ray was a diehard fan of the Oakland Raiders, the New York Mets and the Philly Flyers. Ray could fix anything, usually with duct tape and zip ties, rigged together, but it always worked. He was a very kindhearted man who would do anything for anyone. He adored his many, many pets. Ray was a man of big hugs, big laughs, and big love. With his passing, he leaves a big hole in our hearts.
His family would like to thank the wonderful people at the Dale and Francis Hughes Cancer Center and Lehigh Valley Hospice for their care and compassion.
A drive-by tribute past his house is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Take 715 North for just under 3 miles and turn left on Alpine Lake Road.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Ray's family with medical expenses by visiting, gofundme.com/raymond-possinger-memorial-fund.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory, Cresco.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Rd, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.