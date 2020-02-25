|
|
Raymond U. Irace
02/24/2020
Raymond U. Irace, 60, of Tobyhanna, died, Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe in Bartonsville. He was the loving husband of the late Susan (Yaccarino) Irace, whom passed away in 2018.
Born in Positano, Italy, he was a son of the late Gennaro and Anna (Cinque) Irace.
Ray arrived at Ellis Island in 1974, and grew up in Astoria, Queens, New York, where he met his wife, Susan. He formerly worked at United Steel Products/Excel and Stracam, where he made many lifelong friends. Ray was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved his grandsons fiercely and would do anything to make them smile. His children and grandsons have fond memories of Ray, including many road trips to food destinations and spending time in the kitchen eating together. Ray loved movies and food; you could usually find him watching the Food Network, Travel Channel, or one of his favorite tabloid talk shows.
He is survived by his children: Christina Voigt and her husband, Matthew, of Woodlyn; Gennaro Irace and his wife, Amanda, of Gouldsboro; and Amanda Irace and her partner, Joe Policastri of Tobyhanna; brothers: Casimiro Irace and his wife, Lynn of Long Island, New York; Giuseppe Irace & his wife, Toni of Long Island, New York; and Pietro Irace and his wife, Lucy of King George, Virginia; grandchildren, Vincenzo, Salvatore and Luca Irace of Gouldsboro, and Liam Voigt of Woodlyn; beloved grandcats: Cindy and Tink. Also many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Vittorio Irace,
There will be a visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will conduct a blessing service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020