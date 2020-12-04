Rebecca Ann Smiley12/02/2020Rebecca Ann Smiley 38 of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Tuesday Dec. 2, 2020. Born in East Stroudsburg, Pa. she was the daughter of Alberta (Reynolds) Smiley and the late Neil Smiley. Rebecca was a lifelong resident of the Stroudsburg area and was a graduate of the Stroudsburg High School.In addition to her mother she is survived by her 2 children: Noah Gabriel Smiley and Vera Smiley, a brother Neil Water Smiley and 3 sisters: Jessica VanDerVliet, Tanya Marie Folk and Mary Elizabeth Folk and her step father Keith L. Folk.Memorial Services will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church 915 N. 5th. St. Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360 with Pastor Dana officiating. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St.Stroudsburg is in charge of the arrangements.In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to the Wesleyan Church homeless shelter in Rebecca's name.Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th St.