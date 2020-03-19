Home

William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Richard Alan Crate


1974 - 2020
Richard Alan Crate Obituary
Richard Alan Crate
3/23/1974 - 3/8/2020
Richard Alan Crate, Jr., 45, of Fernandina Beach, FL, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at home.
He was born on March 23, 1974 in Denville, NJ and lived in Blairstown, NJ, Dover, NJ and Bartonsville, PA prior to moving to Florida.
Surviving are his mother and step-father, Faith (Phelan) and Andrew Harder of East Stroudsburg; a step son, Heath Payne of Fernandina Beach, FL; a sister, Kelly Lynn Mitchell; a nephew, Travis "CJ" Mitchell; and a niece, Eliza Phelan-Harder. He was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle (Payne) Crate in 2019; and his father, Richard Alan Crate, Sr..
A private graveside service will take place at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg with Rev. Larry Mark officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the .
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
