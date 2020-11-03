Richard Brannan10/29/2020Richard Brannan, 63, of Stroudsburg passed away at his home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born in Scotland he was the son of Peter and Ena Brannan (Gibb).Richard has resided in the Stroudsburg area for the past 5 years, and prior to that in Jersey City and Manhattan. Richard was the owner and casting director for his business in Manhattan, Actors Rep. Richard also attended business school in Canada where he received a business degree.Richard is survived by his children; Chelsy Brannan of Stroudsburg, PA, Kimberly French of Arizona, and Richard Brannan, Jr. of Arizona. He is also survived by grandchildren; Sofia, Vento, Adrianna, Delto, Ariana, McKenna, Emmalia, and Katalina, as well as his brother Gavin Branna.Cremation will be private. The Joseph J Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J Pula Funeral Home23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360