1/
Richard Brannan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Brannan
10/29/2020
Richard Brannan, 63, of Stroudsburg passed away at his home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born in Scotland he was the son of Peter and Ena Brannan (Gibb).
Richard has resided in the Stroudsburg area for the past 5 years, and prior to that in Jersey City and Manhattan. Richard was the owner and casting director for his business in Manhattan, Actors Rep. Richard also attended business school in Canada where he received a business degree.
Richard is survived by his children; Chelsy Brannan of Stroudsburg, PA, Kimberly French of Arizona, and Richard Brannan, Jr. of Arizona. He is also survived by grandchildren; Sofia, Vento, Adrianna, Delto, Ariana, McKenna, Emmalia, and Katalina, as well as his brother Gavin Branna.
Cremation will be private. The Joseph J Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.pulafuneralhome.com
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
www.pulafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Pula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved