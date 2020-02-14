Home

William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Richard Charles Suda


1944 - 2020
Richard Charles Suda Obituary
Richard Charles Suda
12/30/1944 - 2/12/2020
Richard Charles Suda, 75, of Tannersville, died suddenly Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus in Bartonsville after being stricken at home. He was the husband of Karen A. (Haddock) Suda with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.
Born on December 30, 1944 in Scranton, he was the only child of the late Ned and Rose (Chickey) Suda and lived in Monroe County since 1969.
He served in the United States Air Force Military Police in Vietnam.
Richard was a Pennsylvania State Trooper until retiring in 1991 after 26 years of service.
He was a former member of the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company.
Richard was a loving husband, nurturing dad and grandpa, and an enthusiastic and dedicated fan and member of Pocono Mountain athletics.
In addition to his wife, surviving are three children; Kristen Suda of Tannersville, Kimberly Norquist and husband Skeets of Ridgefield, WA, and Ryan Richard Suda of Cresco; five grandchildren, Autumn Ivins of Tannersville and Christian Norquist, Elena Norquist, William Norquist, and Leo Norquist all of Ridgefield, WA; a brother in law and sister in law, William and Eda Haddock of Nutley, NJ; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a nephew.
There will be a visitation for family and friends on Saturday, February 15, from 1:00 to 3:00pm at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Cremation was private and burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center or Pocono Mountain East Girls Soccer Program.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
