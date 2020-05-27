|
|
Richard Clark Matlock
5/22/2020
On Friday, May 22, 2020, Richard Clark Matlock, a resident of Bangor, Pennsylvania passed from this life after a long illness.
Growing up in Pen Argyl, PA, Richard, or Dick as he was called by his sisters, was a piano prodigy who pursued a lifelong mission to share his joyful spirit through music. Orphaned at an early age and raised by a maiden aunt, he found solace and purpose in developing his talents at the keyboard. As a teenager, he took odd jobs to support himself and 'Nanny' Mutton including junior choirmaster, private music instructor, and soda jerk and chief flirt at Sandt's pharmacy. It was at the counter there that he spotted the bright and beautiful Shirley Brown, to whom he proclaimed "one day, I will marry you."
After graduating from high school, he attended the Bethlehem Conservatory of Music where he studied classical piano and music theory. But the arts are a fickle endeavor so his back-up plan included studies at Churchman's Business School in the evening majoring in accounting and financial administration. Learning bookkeeping set him on a solid career path but Churchman's most attractive attribute was a fellow student he once promised to wed. They were united shortly after she graduated and immediately began building a legacy of love and laughter that lasted over 56 years.
His grandfather was a slater who emigrated from Cornwall, UK in the mid-nineteenth century and Richard began his adult working life in the local slate quarry, but quickly accepted a junior bookkeeper position at the Bethlehem Steel Corporation. His career thereafter was a series of accounting and financial management positions in Northeast PA, Southern California and in the Tidewater area of Virginia. But his true passion was music.
Richard was the youngest of nine siblings and within a decade of marriage he was raising seven children of his own. To make ends meet, he supplemented his day job with continuous evening and weekend gigs as a private keyboard instructor, organist and pianist in supper clubs and piano bars throughout the Poconos, co-owner and producer of a summer stock playhouse, and beloved music master in a series of churches coast to coast. His final gig was enchanting his fellow residents at the Slate Belt Nursing Home with regular 10:00 am recitals on the day room spinet with a repertory that included popular standards, a smattering of hymns, and always concluding with a stirring Chopin polonaise or Liszt Rhapsody.
Along with his boundless charisma and joie de vivre, family and friends will cherish the memory of his dapper good looks, musical virtuosity, family pride, and his shining example to always conduct ourselves as ladies and gentlemen.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Drew Daniel and Olive Blanche Matlock, his soulmate, Shirley, his brothers, Robert, Drew and Thomas, his sisters, Kathryn Wilson, Martha Eden, Hilda Hahn, Ruth Hinkel and Helen, his son, Craig and daughter, Shirley Ann Bennett.
Richard leaves behind his loving children; Richard (Bonnie), Todd (Elaine), Eric (Connie), Kim, Kathleen Bartron (George) and Dean Bennett; grandchildren Chris (Renee), Dylan, Taylor (Andrea), Heather De Bernardi (Dennis), Corrina Strachan (James), Jennifer, Travis, Zane, Drew, Alyssa, and Spencer Bartron, ten great grandchildren, one great, great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.
The family is planning a memorial service celebrating Richard's life after the Pandemic, please check the funeral home website for memorial service updates. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Ruggiero Funeral Home
126 E Pennsylvania Ave, Pen Argyl
ruggierofuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020