Richard D. Janos
03/26/1957 - 04/03/2020
Richard D. Janos, age 63 of Mt. Pocono passed away April 3, 2020 at Wilkes Barre General Hospital in Wilkes Barre.
Richard was born in Greensburg on March 26, 1957, son of Tressa Delli Santi of Tobyhanna and the late William Janos.
He was the husband of the late Lorrainne Janos.
Richard had worked in the IT field as a Data Base Architech at Areotek CE in Parsippany, NJ.
We have been blessed with the presence of Richard in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his mother: Tressa Delli Santi and her husband George of Tobyhanna , his son: Jonathan Janos of Mt. Pocono; his sister: Lorelei Fox and her husband Patrick of Gilbert; his brothers: William Janos Jr and his wife Michelle of Lucedale, MS and Anthony Janos and his wife Heidi of Brooklyn, NY.
He is also survived by his fiancée: Kate Miller of Mt. Pocono and several nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020