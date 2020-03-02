|
Richard D. Rogers
2/25/1934 - 2/26/2020
Richard D. Rogers, 86, of East Stroudsburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Patricia Trimble-Rogers with whom he shared 33 years of marriage.
Born on February 25, 1934 in Teaneck, NJ, he was a son of the late Reginald and Helen (Smith) Rogers and lived in Monroe County since 2004.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War; worked as a New City Corrections officer from 1957 until 1972 and then later went into the private sector opening a collection agency in the New York City area.
Richard was involved in community service; having been a member of Widow Sons #11 F&AM in Brooklyn, NY, the Shriners Lodge and the Stroudsburg AARP. He was also active in his community, Country Club of the Poconos where he was also a former board member.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two sons; Richard F. Rogers and wife Rosalinda of Yonkers,NY and Carl D. Rogers and wife Brenda of Yonkers, NY; three grandchildren, Sacha Rose, Cameron and Jenna; a sister, Regina Usher of the Bronx, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Culpepper; and a brother, Michael Rogers.
Services will be held on Thursday March 5th, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 1:00PM followed by the funeral service at 3:00PM. Private cremation will follow.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020