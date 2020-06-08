Richard D. Smale
Richard D. Smale
6/5/2020
Richard D. "Dickie" Smale, 74, of Kunkletown, formerly of Palmerton and Kresgeville, passed away Friday, June 5, in St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill campus.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the former New Jersey Zinc Co., Palmerton, and other local businesses for his entire career.
He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of VFW Post 314, Lehighton, and a life member of Indian Mountain Rod & Gun Club.
He attended Salem United Methodist Church, Danielsville.
Born in Kregeville, he was a son of the late Harvey and Erma (Green) Smale, but was raised by the late William and Eva Kreimoyer.
Survivors: Nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by siblings Kermit, Clark, Violet, Arlene and Roseann, and his companion of 30 years, Betty Freeman.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
