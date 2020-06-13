Richard F. Townsend
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard F. Townsend
08/01/1955 - 06/11/2020
Richard F. Townsend, 64, of Tobyhanna, passed away Thursday evening, June 11, 2020, at Regional Hospital in Scranton surrounded by his family.
Born Aug. 1, 1955, in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Douglas and Marguerite (Buck) Townsend. He was a Monroe County resident for more than 50 years, having lived in Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, and Saylorsburg, prior to becoming a resident at the Gino Merli Veteran's Center three years ago.
He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees from 1973 to 1977.
Richard worked for Tobyhanna Army Depot and Defense Distribution Depot for more than 40 years, and retired in 2016.
He was an active member of the Coolbaugh Township Fire Company.
His favorite sport was football, he loved the Philadelphia Eagles, and enjoyed model railroading.
Rich was a loving father and is survived by his two daughters, Erica Townsend and husband, Glen Brown, of Pittston, and Meghan Townsend of Nazareth. He also is survived by three brothers, Douglas Townsend and wife, Donna, of Virginia, Henry "Hank" Townsend and wife, Barbara, of East Stroudsburg, and Robert Townsend and wife, Donna, of East Stroudsburg; several nieces and nephews; and he was married to Lynn (Reiz) Townsend for 36 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, John Scott Townsend.
The viewing and service will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Gino J. Merli Veteran's Center Resident Fund at 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved