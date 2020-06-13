Richard F. Townsend08/01/1955 - 06/11/2020Richard F. Townsend, 64, of Tobyhanna, passed away Thursday evening, June 11, 2020, at Regional Hospital in Scranton surrounded by his family.Born Aug. 1, 1955, in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Douglas and Marguerite (Buck) Townsend. He was a Monroe County resident for more than 50 years, having lived in Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, and Saylorsburg, prior to becoming a resident at the Gino Merli Veteran's Center three years ago.He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees from 1973 to 1977.Richard worked for Tobyhanna Army Depot and Defense Distribution Depot for more than 40 years, and retired in 2016.He was an active member of the Coolbaugh Township Fire Company.His favorite sport was football, he loved the Philadelphia Eagles, and enjoyed model railroading.Rich was a loving father and is survived by his two daughters, Erica Townsend and husband, Glen Brown, of Pittston, and Meghan Townsend of Nazareth. He also is survived by three brothers, Douglas Townsend and wife, Donna, of Virginia, Henry "Hank" Townsend and wife, Barbara, of East Stroudsburg, and Robert Townsend and wife, Donna, of East Stroudsburg; several nieces and nephews; and he was married to Lynn (Reiz) Townsend for 36 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, John Scott Townsend.The viewing and service will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Gino J. Merli Veteran's Center Resident Fund at 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360