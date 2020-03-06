|
Richard G. Hilbert, Jr.
7/26/1961 - 3/6/2020
Richard G. Hilbert, Jr., 58, of East Stroudsburg, died early Friday morning, March 6, 2020, while under hospice care at home. He was the husband of Annette (Jackson) Hilbert with whom he shared eight years of marriage.
Born on July 27, 1961 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of Patricia (Beaver) Hilbert of East Stroudsburg and the late Richard G. "Whitey" Hilbert, Sr. who died in 2008.
He was a lifetime resident of Monroe County and graduated from East Stroudsburg High School in 1979.
Rich was a member of L.O.O. Moose Lodge #1336; enjoyed grilling, fishing, baking, being outdoors and spending time with family; and was an avid Tennessee Titans fan.
In addition to his wife and mother, surviving are: two children, Amanda Jackson and Joshua Jackson both at home; three sisters, Wendy Marsh and husband Stewart of East Stroudsburg, Deborah Carey of East Stroudsburg and Judy Palmer and husband Scott of Charlotte, NC; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved dog, Sissy. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert D. Hilbert in 2015.
Services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 5:00PM followed by the funeral service at 7:00PM. Private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Clark Funeral Home to help defray expenses.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020