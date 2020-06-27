Richard H. Roitmayer07/17/1966 - 06/25/2020Richard H. Roitmayer, 53, of Tobyhanna passed away Thursday afternoon, June 25, 2020, at his home while under the care of Bayada Hospice.Born July 17, 1966, in Morristown, N.J., he was the only son of the late Rudolph Roitmayer and Johanna (Fredel) Roitmayer of Tobyhanna.Richard graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School in West Orange, N.J., and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md., attended Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., and earned a Master's degree in Psychology from Long Island University.Richard was employed by Sony in Teaneck, N.J., for many years until he relocated to Pennsylvania. He was most recently employed by Lackawanna College in Scranton.Richard attended Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church, in Tannersville. He was an avid chess player, enjoyed playing the stock market, and watching sports.Surviving is his mother, Johanna Roitmayer of Tobyhanna, and many extended family members, and lifelong friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, in Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church, 327 Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville, a public viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Private cremation will follow the service.Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's Web site listed below.Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, PA 18344