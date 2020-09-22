Richard J. Cortese
9/20/2020
Richard J. Cortese, 69, of Pocono Lake passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital-Bartonsville. He was the husband of Marian Giordano. Born in Philadelphia, Pa. he was the son of the late Manfred and Gladys Cortese.
Richard worked as a Residential Service Aid at Whitehaven Center. He was also a USMC Veteran. Richard also held an associate's degree in Law Enforcement. Richard had resided in Monroe County for the past 14 years, and prior to that in Luzerne County.
In addition to his wife, Marian, Richard is survived by his children; Rick Cortese, Joseph Ramos, and Christie Ramos, along with 6 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1-2pm, with military honors at 2pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Richard's name to the National Kidney Foundation
