Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Richard J. Pollaro

Richard J. Pollaro Obituary
Richard J. Pollaro
01/25/2020
Richard J. Pollaro, 48, of Stroudsburg passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at home. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of Richard L. and Phyllis V. (Munno) Pollaro.
Richard was of the Catholic faith. He had resided in the Stroudsburg area for the past 24 years, and prior to that, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Richard was the owner of a snack and beverage vending operation. He enjoyed his sports teams, and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Richard is survived by his children, Victoria and Richard Pollaro; and granddaughter, Scarlett; a brother, Vincent V. Pollaro and wife, Lee, of Wellsboro, Pa., and a nephew, Ethan Pollaro, and a niece, Amelia Pollaro.
Gatherings will be held Thursday, January 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360, with a prayer service being held at 7 p.m.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Str., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
