Richard M. Toombs
1963 - 2020
12/7/1963 - 7/12/2020
Richard M. Toombs, 56, of Stroud Township, died suddenly on Sunday, July 12, 2020, upon arrival at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville after being stricken at home. He was the husband of Patricia (Anderson) Blank Toombs with whom he shared thirty years together.
Born on December 7, 1963 in Los Angeles, CA, he was the only child of Pearl (Ahumada) Toombs of Fontana, CA and the late Paul Toombs.
He worked in engineering for BAE Systems.
In addition to his wife and mother, surviving are five children, Richard Toombs, Jr. (Rudi) of Fontana, CA, Shannon Zelli (Louis) of King of Prussia, Mychal Toombs (Samantha) of Cresco, Christien Toombs of Springfield, and Elia Toombs of Stroudsburg; six grandchildren (to whom he was "Pop Pop"), Josephina, Elizabella, Liam, Juliette, Amedeo and Ava; his mother in law, Josephine Anderson of Stroud Township; and his brother in law, Frank Anderson of Astoria, NY. He was predeceased by his father in law, Francis J. Anderson in 2019.
There will be viewing hours on Thursday, July 16, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00PM (with a prayer service at 7:30PM) at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Burial will take place on Friday, July 17, at 10:00AM at All Saints Cemetery in Newtown. Due to current COVID health concerns, friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
