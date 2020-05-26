Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Richard P. Scheid


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard P. Scheid Obituary
Richard P. Scheid
4/24/1945 - 5/25/2020
Richard P. Scheid, 75, of Stroudsburg, died Monday morning, May 25, 2020, while under hospice care at home. He was the husband of Diana (Kaiser) Scheid with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
Born on April 24, 1945, in Staten Island, NY, he was a son of the late William and Louise (Jeffers) Scheid. He lived in Monroe County for the past eighteen years having previously lived in Staten Island, NY and Clearwater, FL.
Richard was a New York City Police Sergeant, retiring after twenty years of service.
He was a member of the St. George Association; and enjoyed fishing,the outdoors, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two sons, Richard Scheid and wife Roberta of Hightstown, NJ and Christopher Scheid of Morristown, NJ; four grandchildren, Brianna Scheid of California, Christopher Scheid of Morristown, NJ, Kathleen Scheid of Hightstown, NJ and Lucas Scheid of Morristown, NJ; two siblings, Karen Molloy and Robert Scheid; and nieces and nephews.
Private services will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to S.B.A. Widows' and Children's Fund, (attention: Vincent Guida), 35 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013 www.sbanypd.nyc.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -