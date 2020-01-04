|
Rickie K. Kuntzman Sr.
03/04/1954 - 01/03/2020
Rickie K. Kuntzman Sr., 65, of Kunkletown passed away Friday, January 3. 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem.
Rickie was the loving husband of Barbara (Smale) Kuntzman. They celebrated their 46th Wedding Anniversary July 14, 2019.
He was born March 4, 1954, in Palmerton, the son of the late Karl and Jean (Boyer) Kuntzman.
Rickie had worked as a contractor for Richard George and Harvey Beers for 25 years. He also had worked for PPL as a laborer for five years. Most recently, he had worked as a custodian for the Pleasant Valley School District in Brodheadsville.
Rickie loved to attend NASCAR races at Pocono International Raceway in Long Pond, and the Nazareth Speedway in Nazareth.
When his children were young, he enjoyed taking them fishing and hunting.
We have been blessed with the presence of Rickie in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Barbara, of Kunkletown; his children, Michelle Kuntzman of Kunkletown, Rickie K. Kuntzman Jr. of Kunkletown, Kyle Kuntzman and his wife, Amanda, of Lehighton, Bradley Kuntzman and his girlfriend, Marissa, of Kunkletown, and William Kuntzman and his wife, Danelle, of Macungie.
His family meant the world to him especially his nine grandchildren, Hunter, Brian, Carter, Kylie, Bryce, Kelsie, Reese, Lily, and Tyler.
He also is survived by his siblings, Karl Kuntzman and his wife, Pearl, of Palmerton, William Kuntzman of Kresgeville, Ann Goldberg and her husband, Dick, of Lehighton, and Jane George and her husband, William, of Aquashicola; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Milton Kuntzman and Kim Costenbader.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Monday, January 6, at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, with the Rev. Suzanne Brooks-Cope officiating. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 5 p.m. until time of services Monday, January 6, at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
