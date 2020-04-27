Home

Rita E. Pierce

Rita E. Pierce Obituary
Rita E. Pierce
4/25/2020
Rita E. "Dear" Pierce, 96, of Brodheadsville, passed away Saturday, April 25 in her home surrounded by her family.
She was the loving wife of the late James P. Pierce. They celebrated 48 years of marriage together before his passing in 2001.
Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late James P. Gilligan and the late MaryAnn (Monaghan) Gilligan.
Dear was a bookkeeper for various offices for most of her life. She was a World War II Navy Veteran. Enlisting in 1944, she was stationed in San Diego, CA. During her time, she took part in the Navy WAVES, where she earned the rank of Pharmacist Mate. She moved from Philadelphia with her husband and relocated to the Poconos in 1984. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by a son, James C. Pierce and his wife Margie of Chadds Ford; four daughters, Patrice R. Magalon of Harrisburg, Cynthia L. Whittaker and her husband Fred of Glenmoore, Rita M. Brannigan and her husband James of Brodheadsville, Kathleen J. Keller and her husband Thomas of Brodheadsville; fourteen grandchildren, Gregory, Christine, Kelly Ann, Kathleen, Melissa, Joseph, Erin, Rita, Laura, James, Matthew, Connor, Ryan, Sarah; twelve great grandchildren, Jonathan, Fallon, Noah, Caitlyn, Liam, Addison, Prudence, Jude, Averee, Skyler, Tessa, and Jay. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Greg Magalon, and ten brothers and sisters.
No services are scheduled at this time. Burial of the cremated remains will be held on a later date at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
