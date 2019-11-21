|
Rita Valley
12/16/1939 - 11/14/2019
Rita Savilla Valley (Wilmsen), 79, a resident of Oaf Leaf Village in Toledo, Ohio passed Thursday, November 14 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence with family by her side.
Rita was born on December 16, 1939 in Pierre, South Dakota to Chester and Drusilla Wilmsen. As a young child, Rita moved to Bakersfield, California where she grew up before moving to live in Alaska, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Rita had worked in radio, retail, and doctor's offices and was a proud owner of Valley's Saloon in E. Stroudsburg for many years.
Rita is survived by son Wesley and his wife Stacey and their children Wesley and Paige, daughter-in-law Deb Valley and sons Marty and James, her sister Nona, as well as loving in-laws and nieces and nephews. Rita was preceded in death by her son Russell.
Rita was an avid traveler always looking for an excuse to take a trip. She has visited most of the states as well as several islands in the Caribbean.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019