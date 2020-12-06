1/
Robert A. Ford Jr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Ford, Jr.
08/17/1942 - 12/02/2020
Robert "Bob" Abraham Ford, Jr., 78, of Mullica Hill, NJ, went home to be with our Lord on December 2, 2020, after a brave, two-year battle with stage 4 glioblastoma cancer. His loving wife of 52 years, children, and grandchildren were by his side.
Born on August 17, 1942, in East Stroudsburg, PA, Bob was the adoring husband of Janice Elaine (Schiebel) Ford, and the son of the late Robert Abraham Ford, Sr., and Esther Rebecca (Lambert) Ford. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Carol Melissa Ford of Wenonah, and Barbara Lyn Reim and her husband Jeffrey L. Reim of Sewell; two grandsons, Benjamin Nathan Reim and his wife Ashley, and Adam Michael Reim; one brother, Karl W. Ford of Parrish, FL; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by one brother, Lawrence "Larry" L. Ford.
After graduating from Stroudsburg High School in Stroudsburg, PA, in 1960, Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served during the Cold War era until he was honorably discharged in 1966. Following his service in the Air Force, Bob attended Parks University in St. Louis, MO, where he graduated with certification in aircraft maintenance. During the 1960s, Bob volunteered with the Stroudsburg Fire Department.
Bob was employed as an aircraft mechanic for nearly four decades, first with Eastern Airlines (1968) in Boston, MA, where he worked for two years before transferring to Philadelphia, PA. Bob was employed with Eastern Airlines until 1989, after which he was employed with American Airlines, (Philadelphia), until his retirement in 2005. Bob was a highly respected member of the airline industry, and he received numerous letters of commendation for his dedication to aircraft safety and maintenance.
Bob was a member of the Sewell Community Baptist Church in Sewell and was deeply spiritual and held a strong faith in God. He was an active member of the Pitman Masonic Lodge #197, where he served as Worshipful Master in 1988 and 2014 and served as Grand Chaplain of the Masonic Grand Lodge of the State of New Jersey in 2014. He was a member of the Royal Arch, Joshua Chapter #51 and the Knights Templar, Cyrene Commandery #7.
Bob and Jan were married on February 24, 1968, and throughout their lives together, they were inseparable. Together, Bob and Jan enjoyed caring for their pets, taking bus trips, biking, going for walks, spending their lunchtimes at the Gloucester County Senior Center, and volunteering at the Pitman Masonic Lodge (particularly the monthly breakfast and summer chicken barbeque) and other local Masonic lodges. Above all, Bob enjoyed being with his family.
Bob received a liver transplant in 1996, was diagnosed with prostate and bladder cancer, which he overcame. In April 2018, Bob was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma of the spinal cord, to which he eventually succumbed.
Private services will be held for the immediate family. Interment will be in Glouc. Co. Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation made in Bob's memory to the charity of one's choice. For full obituary, go to www.kelleyfhpitman.com where memories may be shared Robert A. Ford, Jr.
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave Pitman, NJ 08071
www.kelleyfhpitman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved