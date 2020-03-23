|
|
Robert A. McPherson
03/22/2020
Robert A. McPherson 56 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Sunday March 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of Lynora (Pope) McPherson. Born in the Bronx, New York he was the son of Joseph and Alis (King) McPherson.
Robert was residing in the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 20 years and prior to that of New York City. He was employed as a corrections officer for the state of New York for many years. He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his wife Lynora he is survived by a son Daquan McPherson and a daughter Jannelle McPherson. A Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020