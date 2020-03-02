|
|
Robert B. Bennyhoff
2/28/1938 - 1/30/2020
Robert B. Bennyhoff, age 81 of Blakeslee passed away January 30, 2020 in East Stroudsburg.
Robert was the loving husband of Ruth A. (Strohl) Bennyhoff. They celebrated their 58th Wedding Anniversary on May 13, 2019.
He was born in Coaldale on February 28, 1938, son of the late Irwin and Ruth (Dreher) Bennyhoff.
Robert worked as a Radioman for the U.S. Government in the United States Navy until retiring after which he worked as a caretaker for JERAS Corporation in Albrightsville for 10 years.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Effort. He was also a member of the American Legion Shoemaker Haydt Post 314 in Lehighton where he was a member of the Military Retirees Club, the Mauch Chunk Rod & Gun Club, the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Walnutport, the Lionel Railroad Club, the Albrightsville Volunteer Fire Company and the Fairview Hose Co # 2 in Jim Thorpe.
We have been blessed with the presence of Robert in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Ruth; his children: Kevin Bennyhoff of Blakeslee, Sheryl Roland Bennyhoff of Emmaus and Trevor Bennyhoff and his wife Michele of Bowmanstown.
He was the loving grandfather to his four grandchildren: Emily Roland, Tiernan Roland, Keane Roland and Madelyn Bennyhoff. He is also survived by a brother Keith Bennyhoff of Jim Thorpe and a sister In law: Carlene Bennyhoff of Bangor and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Allen and Thomas Bennyhoff; his sisters in law: Kathleen and Shirley Bennyhoff.
A Memorial service will be held 2 pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Effort.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Sunday, March 15th from 1 pm until time of service at the church.
Family and friends are invited to attend a luncheon at 3:30 pm at the Albrightsville Volunteer Fire Company on Route 534 in Albrightsville.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Robert B. Bennyhoff to: St. John's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 19, Effort, PA 18330 or to Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 West 13th Street, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
Gower Funeral Home
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 7, 2020