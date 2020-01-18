Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Robert C. Neyhart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Neyhart Obituary
Robert C. Neyhart
01/11/2020
Robert C. Neyhart, 69, died January 11, 2020, at Brookmont Healthcare Center.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Verdon J. "Bud" and Betty M. (Strunk) Neyhart; and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He was a Stroudsburg High School graduate, worked at Kulp's Foundry, and was a member of Cherry Valley United Methodist Church.
He is survived by a sister, Kathryn Serfass; and was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Newhart; and his companion, Mary Ellen Flanagan.
Cremation was private.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -