Robert C. Neyhart
01/11/2020
Robert C. Neyhart, 69, died January 11, 2020, at Brookmont Healthcare Center.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Verdon J. "Bud" and Betty M. (Strunk) Neyhart; and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He was a Stroudsburg High School graduate, worked at Kulp's Foundry, and was a member of Cherry Valley United Methodist Church.
He is survived by a sister, Kathryn Serfass; and was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Newhart; and his companion, Mary Ellen Flanagan.
Cremation was private.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020