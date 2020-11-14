1/
Robert C. Reese
Robert C. Reese
12-30-1947 - 11-14-2020
Robert C. Reese 72 of Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020 in the Gardens at Stroud Nursing Facility in E. Stroudsburg, Pa. Born in East Stroudsburg, Pa. he was the son of the late Richard L. and Verda (Strong) Reese.
Robert was a lifelong resident of the Stroudsburg area and he was of the protestant faith.
He is survived by a brother Ronald R. Reese of Bethlehem, Pa.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:00am in the Stroudsburg Cemetery, Stroudsburg, Pa.
Pula Funeral Home
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
