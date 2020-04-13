Home

POWERED BY

Robert C. Stanley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Stanley Obituary
Robert C. Stanley
04/12/2020
Robert C. Stanley 73 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away at his home surrounded by his loving wife Isnook Kim. Born in Chelsea, Massachusetts he was the son of Charles and Josephine (Forte) Stanley.
Robert was a resident of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 15 years and prior to that he resided in the New Hampshire and Massachusetts areas. He worked as a private contractor doing research and history for his writings. He wrote The Story of Boston Revere Beach and The Lynn Railroad. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Tannersville, Pa.
In addition to his wife Isnook he is survived by a sister Gail Stanley of Boston, Massachusetts.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St. Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Tannersville, Pa.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -