Robert C. Stanley
04/12/2020
Robert C. Stanley 73 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away at his home surrounded by his loving wife Isnook Kim. Born in Chelsea, Massachusetts he was the son of Charles and Josephine (Forte) Stanley.
Robert was a resident of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 15 years and prior to that he resided in the New Hampshire and Massachusetts areas. He worked as a private contractor doing research and history for his writings. He wrote The Story of Boston Revere Beach and The Lynn Railroad. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Tannersville, Pa.
In addition to his wife Isnook he is survived by a sister Gail Stanley of Boston, Massachusetts.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St. Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Tannersville, Pa.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020