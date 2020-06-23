Robert DePrisco
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert DePrisco
11/06/1935 - 06/17/2020
Robert (Bob) DePrisco recently of Marshalls Creek, PA passed away on June 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Bethlehem campus. He was 84 years old. Bob was a native of the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY. He was a devoted husband and loving and fun dad and is survived by his wife Theresa, son, Robert, and daughter, Alexis Siroc. Bob called Old Bethpage on Long Island his home for 40 plus years before retiring from a fine jewelry manufacturing career moving to eastern Pennsylvania. Bob was loved by everyone with his ability to make people laugh and feel at ease. He was an avid music lover and gifted trumpet player all his life. He lived a full life traveling throughout the USA, Canada, and Italy with Theresa and playing music gigs with his long-time friends. No funeral service is planned but a memorial service will be announced to friends and family in the coming months. No flowers please, but the family would appreciate donations made to the Alzheimer's Association or Alzheimer's Foundation of America in Bob's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved