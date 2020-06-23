Robert DePrisco
11/06/1935 - 06/17/2020
Robert (Bob) DePrisco recently of Marshalls Creek, PA passed away on June 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Bethlehem campus. He was 84 years old. Bob was a native of the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY. He was a devoted husband and loving and fun dad and is survived by his wife Theresa, son, Robert, and daughter, Alexis Siroc. Bob called Old Bethpage on Long Island his home for 40 plus years before retiring from a fine jewelry manufacturing career moving to eastern Pennsylvania. Bob was loved by everyone with his ability to make people laugh and feel at ease. He was an avid music lover and gifted trumpet player all his life. He lived a full life traveling throughout the USA, Canada, and Italy with Theresa and playing music gigs with his long-time friends. No funeral service is planned but a memorial service will be announced to friends and family in the coming months. No flowers please, but the family would appreciate donations made to the Alzheimer's Association or Alzheimer's Foundation of America in Bob's name.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.