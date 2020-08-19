1/1
Dr. Robert E. Turkos
1941 - 2020
10/12/1941 - 08/13/2020
Dr. Robert E. Turkos, 78 of East Stroudsburg died August 13, 2020. He was the husband of Eileen Turkos with whom he shared 49 years of marriage. Robert was born on October 12, 1941 in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore. He received a B.S. in Chemistry from Loyola University, a M.S. from the Carnegie Institute of Technology, an MBA from Rider University and a Doctorate of Philosophy and Chemistry from Carnegie-Mellon University.
Robert worked in Research & Development for Exxon, Bristol-Myers, American Cyanamid and Diacolor-Pope Inc. He was a member of the American Chemical Society for over 50 years. After retirement he was an adjunct professor in organic chemistry and mathematics at Northampton Community College. He actively participated in local clubs and previously served as a founding member of the Monroe County Earth Science Association as well as playing saxophone in the East Stroudsburg Community Orchestra. He attended Our Lady of Victory Church in Tannersville.
Robert was a skilled photographer and musician. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Above all, he loved spending time with his four grandchildren; Sara, Sophia, Keith and Jackson. In addition to his wife Eileen, surviving are his children Robert Turkos Jr. of NJ, Mary Turkos-Mazzucca and her husband Paul of NY, Michael and his wife Lindsay of PA and Daniel and his wife Gail of CA.
Cremation was private. Due to current COVID health restrictions, a mass of Christian burial and service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
