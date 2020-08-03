Robert "Skip" Fisher Sr.01/26/1928 - 07/30/2020Robert "Skip" Fisher, Sr., 92, of Saylorsburg, passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2020. He was the loving husband of Dr. Hazel (Smeltz) Fisher. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on June 23.Born in Reading on January 26, 1928, he was the son of the late Samuel and Ruth (Grube) Fisher. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Lester and June, who died as a result of the Influenza Pandemic of 1918, and is survived by his brother, Barrie Fisher, of Boyertown.Skip graduated from Boyertown High School in 1945 and immediately enlisted in the Navy. After his first tour, he served in the Navy Reserve for an additional 6 years and was an atomic war veteran who witnessed atomic testing on the USS Albemarle at Enewetak Atoll. He attended East Stroudsburg University after his discharge from the Navy and graduated with a degree in health education in 1952. He earned varsity letters in football, swimming and track.Skip taught physical education at West York High School, Boyertown High School and retired from Carl Sandburg Junior High School in the Neshaminy School District after 33 years of teaching. He was the pool manager for the Langhorne Swim Club for many years in the 1950s and 1960s. After his retirement, Skip was very active. He helped found the Bucks County Senior Softball League in 1995, played with the "Grumpy Old Men" senior softball team and with the New Jersey Panthers semi-professional softball team and was an avid marathon runner.Skip is also survived by his four sons: Robert Fisher, Gerald and his wife Tricia Fisher, Richard and his wife Randi Fisher, and Russell and his wife Kathleen Fisher as well as 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. His family will fondly remember their "Pappy" for his swim lessons, quick wit, puns and riddles. "You take two apples from three apples -- what do you have?" If you know the answer to that question, you knew him and were better for it.No services are scheduled at this time.In lieu of flowers and a service, the family asks for donations to:Paul's House Valor Foundation ClinicP.O. Box 315Brodheadsville, PA 18322The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of the arrangements.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville